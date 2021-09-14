Previous
Kookaburra Checking the View by dalelloyd
9 / 365

Kookaburra Checking the View

Happily missed the rain again on an ominous morning’s walk and saw a tiny kingfisher near the Mermaid Pool. Returning, there was the bigger version checking the scene at the cove.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Dale Lloyd

@dalelloyd
I am a lover of the natural world and I like to take photos to remind myself of where I have been and what I...
