3 / 365
black marbel lovers (2)
"without despair we will share, and the joys of caring will not be replaced, what has been must never end, and the strength we have will not be erased"
A picture from the louvre for the 'perspective' competition.
30th April 2020
Graeme
@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
365
SLT-A58
5th July 2017 1:44pm
love
down
statue
perspective
up
