We will always have Paris by dallboy
We will always have Paris

‘I love Paris every moment / every moment of the year / I love Paris, why oh why do I love Paris / because my love is near’.

My favourite city. I took this photograph the day I proposed to my wife outside the sacre Coeur.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Graeme

@dallboy
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
May 2nd, 2020  
