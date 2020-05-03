Previous
mother natures son by dallboy
mother natures son

"Still beside a mountain stream, see her waters rise, listen to the pretty sound of music as she flies"

I am so lucky to have this haven just five minutes from my house, especially at the moment, this is where I go for some sanity.
Graeme

@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
