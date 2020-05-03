Sign up
6 / 365
mother natures son
"Still beside a mountain stream, see her waters rise, listen to the pretty sound of music as she flies"
I am so lucky to have this haven just five minutes from my house, especially at the moment, this is where I go for some sanity.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Graeme
@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
6
photos
16
followers
25
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
2
365
SLT-A58
1st May 2020 10:48am
nature
,
water
,
woods
,
river
,
waterfall
