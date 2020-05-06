Previous
mother in the name of millions by dallboy
9 / 365

mother in the name of millions

Mother mother there's far too many of you crying, brother brother there's far too many of you dying.

A behind the scene shot of a film I did. A Scotsman playing a German, in a Ukranian film shot in Estonia. As pan-European as it gets.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Graeme

@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
2% complete

Photo Details

