Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
10 / 365
The windmills of your mind
Like a clock whose hands are sweeping by the minutes of it's face, And the world is like an apple whirling silently in space, like the circles that you find in the windmills of your mind.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme
@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
10
photos
19
followers
35
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
2nd May 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close