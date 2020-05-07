Previous
The windmills of your mind by dallboy
10 / 365

The windmills of your mind

Like a clock whose hands are sweeping by the minutes of it's face, And the world is like an apple whirling silently in space, like the circles that you find in the windmills of your mind.
7th May 2020

Graeme

@dallboy
