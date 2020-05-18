Previous
On safari by dallboy
21 / 365

On safari

In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight!!

Max, the intrepid explorer, searching for the lost treasure of the Incas!
18th May 2020

Graeme

ace
@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor.
5% complete

Sue ace
I love the colours in this shot and the sense of wonder it creates
May 18th, 2020  
