Previous
Next
An awfully big adventure by dallboy
39 / 365

An awfully big adventure

“Think for a minute, darling: in fairy tales it's always the children who have the fine adventures. The mothers have to stay at home and wait for the children to fly in the window.”
― Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler's Wife
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Graeme

ace
@dallboy
I am a theatre director and actor. I was on this site a few years ago but life got in the way. I am looking...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise