And the earth wept by dallboy
52 / 365

And the earth wept

As humans slowly return to normal....the earth weeps.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Graeme

ace
@dallboy
Lesley ace
Perfect title. Very sad photo.
August 11th, 2020  
