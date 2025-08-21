Previous
Next
IMG_8084 by dancingmydance
241 / 365

IMG_8084

Lunch on the American Schooner at the Lobster House in Cape May, NJ. Half a Chicken Lobster stuffed with Lobster Salad ... oh yum!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

PT

@dancingmydance
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact