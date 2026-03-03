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IMG_9138 by dancingmydance
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IMG_9138

Oven-fried drumsticks, steamed asparagus and cottage cheese with raspberry preserves.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

PT

@dancingmydance
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