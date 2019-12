Merry Christmas!

Our church Christmas Eve services started on the 19th. I photographed the service after attending a few of the rehearsals. This morning, the social media team released this Facebook/Instagram post featuring 2 of my shots. :-). This is a screen shot, so the photos aren't complete. It was, as usual, a creative service. My computer was even down, so I had to struggle through with my son's computer using Lightroom 3!