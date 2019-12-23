Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2284
Ballerina
Part of our church Christmas Eve services involves a ballerina. I caught her in this move--out of about 5 times seeing this move, I only caught this once.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2506
photos
138
followers
134
following
625% complete
View this month »
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
ballerina
