Photo 2289
Hutchinson Island
The water was so clear and beautiful! I believe these are limestone rocks. This area is known as the Treasure Coast because of all the shipwrecks that happened offshore in days gone by, and went down with their treasures.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st January 2020 2:36pm
Tags
beach
,
island
,
shore
,
florida
,
limestone
,
hutchinson
