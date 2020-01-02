Previous
Hutchinson Island by danette
Photo 2289

Hutchinson Island

The water was so clear and beautiful! I believe these are limestone rocks. This area is known as the Treasure Coast because of all the shipwrecks that happened offshore in days gone by, and went down with their treasures.
Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
