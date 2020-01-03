Previous
House of Refuge

Ten were built along Florida's Atlantic Coastline to provide shelter for victims of shipwrecks and other travelers. This is the only one that remains. It is now a museum (but, alas, closed on this day).
3rd January 2020

Danette Thompson

GaryW
Cool idea. I did not know of these.
January 4th, 2020  
