Previous
Next
May your weekend shine! by danette
Photo 2291

May your weekend shine!

I love sparkling water. Thanks for stopping by!
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Nice shot. I love the sparkle, too!
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise