At the mall by danette
At the mall

Thought the colors were pretty. Thanks for stopping by. Hoping you all have a great weekend.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
bkb in the city
Great shot. Is this for Chinese New Years
January 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Chinese New Year lanterns. They are beautiful.
January 25th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
@bkbinthecity I suppose it is. I was surprised as our mall doesn't seem to decorate much. Even Christmas is bland. ☹️
January 25th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
I do like their lanterns. They are so festive!
January 25th, 2020  
