Photo 2302
At the mall
Thought the colors were pretty. Thanks for stopping by. Hoping you all have a great weekend.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
4
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
mall
,
art
,
florida
bkb in the city
Great shot. Is this for Chinese New Years
January 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Chinese New Year lanterns. They are beautiful.
January 25th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
@bkbinthecity
I suppose it is. I was surprised as our mall doesn't seem to decorate much. Even Christmas is bland. ☹️
January 25th, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
I do like their lanterns. They are so festive!
January 25th, 2020
