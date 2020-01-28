Sign up
Photo 2303
In a fog
Couldn't resist a quick pic this morning with the dense fog. Wishing you all well!
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2526
photos
139
followers
132
following
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th January 2020 8:15am
Tags
birds
,
fog
,
florida
