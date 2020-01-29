Previous
Next
Peace and love by danette
Photo 2304

Peace and love

An art installation going up nearby. Thanks for stopping by. Life’s been busy!
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
A lovely concept, though it looks a little under construction at the moment!
January 30th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
@pusspup yes, I had wanted to capture it “in progress”. They were about finished and I didn’t have my camera.
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise