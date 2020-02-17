Previous
Next
Care for some swamp cabbage? by danette
Photo 2318

Care for some swamp cabbage?

At the Florida State Fair, there is a Cracker Village. This village represents old Florida (and the term "cracker" is a compliment). This man was making Swamp Cabbage. The "cabbage" is really the heart of the cabbage/sabal palm. It was delicious! Here is an old story about it:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1987-07-23-8702230728-story.html
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
May I return your compliment! What a marvelous photo in every way!!
February 17th, 2020  
K1W1 ace
This is stunning in every way. I love it
February 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is great. I love how you processed it. Yes, I'll have some swamp cabbage...maybe. ;)
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise