Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2318
Care for some swamp cabbage?
At the Florida State Fair, there is a Cracker Village. This village represents old Florida (and the term "cracker" is a compliment). This man was making Swamp Cabbage. The "cabbage" is really the heart of the cabbage/sabal palm. It was delicious! Here is an old story about it:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1987-07-23-8702230728-story.html
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2542
photos
135
followers
129
following
635% complete
View this month »
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th February 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
history
,
florida
,
statefair
Louise & Ken
ace
May I return your compliment! What a marvelous photo in every way!!
February 17th, 2020
K1W1
ace
This is stunning in every way. I love it
February 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is great. I love how you processed it. Yes, I'll have some swamp cabbage...maybe. ;)
February 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close