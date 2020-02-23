Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2324
Getting a little crowded around here
An anhinga, iguana and pelican...all on the same tree! I've never spotted a pelican so far from the ocean (about 10 miles).
23rd February 2020
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
365
NIKON D7500
23rd February 2020 5:55pm
tree
birds
pelican
cypress
florida
iguana
anhinga
Lou Ann
That anhinga? New to me, I just looked it up and see it is what we call a Darter, that curvy neck! Such a unique photo.
February 23rd, 2020
Danette Thompson
@louannwarren
That's a female anhinga, which is why she is partially brown. Males are all black. Much like the cormorants. There was another nearby with brilliant eyes. Apparently that must have to do with breeding season.
February 23rd, 2020
Mallory
That is so cool! A fantastic capture.
February 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
great shot fav
February 23rd, 2020
