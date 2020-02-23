Previous
Getting a little crowded around here by danette
Photo 2324

Getting a little crowded around here

An anhinga, iguana and pelican...all on the same tree! I've never spotted a pelican so far from the ocean (about 10 miles).
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Danette Thompson

AUGUST...
Lou Ann
That anhinga? New to me, I just looked it up and see it is what we call a Darter, that curvy neck! Such a unique photo.
February 23rd, 2020  
Danette Thompson
@louannwarren That's a female anhinga, which is why she is partially brown. Males are all black. Much like the cormorants. There was another nearby with brilliant eyes. Apparently that must have to do with breeding season.
February 23rd, 2020  
Mallory
That is so cool! A fantastic capture.
February 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels
great shot fav
February 23rd, 2020  
