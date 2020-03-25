Sign up
Photo 2342
Abundant fruit
My neighbor spends every day in his garden (though he works full time). I believe this is called christophene. He is from Jamaica and says that if you cook it with meat, it takes on that flavor.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
florida
