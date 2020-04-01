Sign up
Photo 2348
Swirls of color
Another from last night's beautiful sunset.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2572
photos
135
followers
130
following
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st March 2020 7:47pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
clouds
