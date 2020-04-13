Sign up
Photo 2354
Life begins anew
We have a mockingbird nest in our front yard. The parents must be the ones who are always here, because they didn't chase me away! It looks like there are 3 babies in the nest.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2578
photos
137
followers
129
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th April 2020 10:55am
babies
nest
mockingbird
florida
