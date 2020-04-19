Sign up
Photo 2358
Burrowing Owls
These are small owls. They appeared to be mates, as they were preening each other. They are such a treat to watch!
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th April 2020 4:56pm
Tags
florida
,
owls
,
burrowing
GaryW
Amazing shot. So cool that your got them both to look at you. fav
April 19th, 2020
