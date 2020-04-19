Previous
Burrowing Owls by danette
Photo 2358

Burrowing Owls

These are small owls. They appeared to be mates, as they were preening each other. They are such a treat to watch!
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
GaryW
Amazing shot. So cool that your got them both to look at you. fav
April 19th, 2020  
