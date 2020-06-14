Previous
Flag Day by danette
Flag Day

In Mobile, Alabama, flags were placed in the flower boxes along Dauphin Street. They were beautiful.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
marlboromaam ace
I love to see a little USA patriotism! FAV! May I pin it, Danette?
June 15th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
June 15th, 2020  
