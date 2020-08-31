Sign up
Photo 2436
Soaring into Monday
Hoping you all have a spectacular week.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2661
photos
134
followers
129
following
667% complete
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
4
2
365
NIKON D7500
28th August 2020 7:10pm
palms
,
flying
,
florida
marlboromaam
ace
Beautifully framed! Great shot!
August 31st, 2020
KWind
ace
Wow... I could never do that! Great shot.
August 31st, 2020
