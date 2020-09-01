Sign up
Photo 2438
Welcome September
Beautiful sun rays as I set out for my walk this morning.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
1st September 2020 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
rays
,
florida
,
samsungs9plus
Terri Morris
ace
Lovely light rays.
September 1st, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love this. Beautiful.
September 1st, 2020
