Photo 2443
Three faces of the tri-colored Heron
I loved getting both the reflection and the shadow.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2668
photos
134
followers
130
following
Photo Details
4
4
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th September 2020 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wetlands
,
heron
,
florida
,
boynton
,
tricolored
,
greencay
Joan Robillard
ace
Is that neat
September 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and reflections!
September 8th, 2020
