Previous
Next
Three faces of the tri-colored Heron by danette
Photo 2443

Three faces of the tri-colored Heron

I loved getting both the reflection and the shadow.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Is that neat
September 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and reflections!
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise