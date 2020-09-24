Previous
There goes another one... by danette
Photo 2451

There goes another one...

This is the one with the swimming pool (though they probably all have one).
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Islandgirl ace
Oh wow great pov!
September 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wow! Luxury at it's finest!
September 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness! Wonderful capture of this yacht!
September 25th, 2020  
