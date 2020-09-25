Sign up
Photo 2452
Downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach is a nice little city located on the Intracoastal waterway. There is also a marina right there with so many beautiful boats and yachts.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
4
365
NIKON D7500
19th September 2020 9:38am
Tags
water
,
buildings
,
boat
,
florida
,
intracoastal
,
westpalmbeach
