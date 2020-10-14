Previous
Good morning! by danette
Photo 2461

Good morning!

It's times like these that I would love to have a wider sky view. There is even the moon and a planet in the middle. These anticrepuscular rays went all the way from east to west. Magnificent! Reminds me that, no matter what, God is in control.
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Danette Thompson

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
How lovely!
October 14th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 14th, 2020  
