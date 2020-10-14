Sign up
Photo 2461
Good morning!
It's times like these that I would love to have a wider sky view. There is even the moon and a planet in the middle. These anticrepuscular rays went all the way from east to west. Magnificent! Reminds me that, no matter what, God is in control.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
3
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
sky
,
sunrise
,
rays
,
florida
,
anticrepuscular
marlboromaam
ace
How lovely!
October 14th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 14th, 2020
