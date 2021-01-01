Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2513
Day 1 comes to an end
We started the day with a hike in a new area and ended the day at a favorite spot in the Everglades. Got there a bit late and had to walk nearly a mile!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2738
photos
132
followers
133
following
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st January 2021 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
newyear
,
florida
,
everglades
,
2021
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous tones and a beautiful view!
January 2nd, 2021
