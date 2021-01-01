Previous
Day 1 comes to an end by danette
Photo 2513

Day 1 comes to an end

We started the day with a hike in a new area and ended the day at a favorite spot in the Everglades. Got there a bit late and had to walk nearly a mile!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous tones and a beautiful view!
January 2nd, 2021  
