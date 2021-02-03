Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2533
White Ibis
Enjoying a little snack on a cold sunny day.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
4
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2759
photos
136
followers
136
following
694% complete
View this month »
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
bird
,
florida
,
ibis
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great focus and pretty colors. They are cute, too.
February 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful capture! How's the real estate business these day?
February 3rd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Super shot
February 3rd, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
real estate is super, crazy busy. Listed a house and within 2 days had 12 offers.
February 3rd, 2021
