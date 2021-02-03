Previous
White Ibis by danette
White Ibis

Enjoying a little snack on a cold sunny day.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
mittens (Marilyn)
Great focus and pretty colors. They are cute, too.
February 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Beautiful capture! How's the real estate business these day?
February 3rd, 2021  
gloria jones
Super shot
February 3rd, 2021  
Danette Thompson
@marlboromaam real estate is super, crazy busy. Listed a house and within 2 days had 12 offers.
February 3rd, 2021  
