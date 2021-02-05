Previous
For Beth by danette
For Beth

A long time friend of mine passed away this week. While we were no longer close, she held a special place in my heart.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
So sorry to hear. This is gorgeous. Love the light! Fav
February 5th, 2021  
So sorry for your loss, I too lost a dear friend a few days ago. Beautiful shot and backlighting.
February 5th, 2021  
Beautiful colors and lighting.
February 5th, 2021  
