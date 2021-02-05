Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2536
For Beth
A long time friend of mine passed away this week. While we were no longer close, she held a special place in my heart.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2761
photos
136
followers
136
following
694% complete
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2021 6:34pm
rose
,
garden
,
beth
,
florida
Mallory
ace
So sorry to hear. This is gorgeous. Love the light! Fav
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
So sorry for your loss, I too lost a dear friend a few days ago. Beautiful shot and backlighting.
February 5th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
February 5th, 2021
