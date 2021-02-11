Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2542
Green Heron trying to hide
Thank you always for stopping by!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2767
photos
137
followers
136
following
696% complete
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th February 2021 11:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
bird
,
heron
,
florida
Lou Ann
ace
Well the only thing giving him away is his white plumage. Lovely capture!
February 11th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing and focus.
February 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing, he seems to have something to say for himself.
February 11th, 2021
