Photo 2547
Softly and tenderly
Taking care of the nest and probably some little ones.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th February 2021 11:44am
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
heron
,
florida
,
greatblueheron
