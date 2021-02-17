Sign up
Photo 2548
Baby Herons!
I loved watching these babies. They sure practice that heron stare.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2773
photos
139
followers
137
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th February 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
babies
,
nest
,
heron
,
florida
,
greatblueheron
Cathy
Big babies require a big nest! I am guessing the nest is high up in the tree.
February 17th, 2021
