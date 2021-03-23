Sign up
Photo 2578
Ham and Cheese
#2 grandson is now 20 months old. He's a little ham when you say "cheese!".
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th March 2021 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toddler
,
boy
,
grandson
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a handsome young man! He'll be a heartbreaker. =)
March 25th, 2021
