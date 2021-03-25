Previous
Inch by Inch by danette
Photo 2580

Inch by Inch

Slowly but surely, the building is being deconstructed.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Cathy
Sometimes we must do away with outdated structures to make way for something new and useful. I live in a small rural town and many of the buildings are used for storage and aren’t very well maintained. Rather a blight on the community. If you were realtor on this big building I’d expect a handsome commission!
March 25th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Interesting to watch
March 25th, 2021  
