Photo 2580
Inch by Inch
Slowly but surely, the building is being deconstructed.
25th March 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2806
photos
141
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th March 2021 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
florida
,
demolition
,
financialplaza
Cathy
Sometimes we must do away with outdated structures to make way for something new and useful. I live in a small rural town and many of the buildings are used for storage and aren’t very well maintained. Rather a blight on the community. If you were realtor on this big building I’d expect a handsome commission!
March 25th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Interesting to watch
March 25th, 2021
