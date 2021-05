Yesterday's Heroes

There is an old cemetery in downtown Miami that I just discovered. Once, I lived a few blocks from here. There are graves for the woman who is credited to be the mother of Miami (Julia Tuttle), along with the project manager for Flagler's East Coast Railway (Joseph Meredith) and the African American Incorporator of the City of Miami (Christopher C. Scott). I also saw this memorial to those who fought in the Civil War. There are both Confederate and Union soldiers buried here.