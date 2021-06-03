Previous
Your lens cap! by danette
Photo 2634

Your lens cap!

My grandson was concerned about the lens cap on the table and was handing it to me as I tried to take his picture.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Danette Thompson

