Previous
Next
The Mother of Miami by danette
Photo 2636

The Mother of Miami

I believe we need to remember those who came before us. When I lived in Miami, I was aware that Julia Tuttle Causeway was named after "someone" but that's about it. Julia Tuttle moved to Fort Dallas after her father died, leaving her 40 acres. She then bought 620 acres. She was a young widow of 39 when she did all this. She realized she needed people to come to this new areas and finally convinced Henry Flagler to bring his railroad to Miami. It was incorporated as a city in 1896. She died of meningitis in 1898, heavy with debt. Her children had to sell off her land and she became largely an unknown until they named the causeway after her (most likely in the 1970's).
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an amazing story, so many brave women in those days.
June 7th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting, Danette.
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise