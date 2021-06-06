The Mother of Miami

I believe we need to remember those who came before us. When I lived in Miami, I was aware that Julia Tuttle Causeway was named after "someone" but that's about it. Julia Tuttle moved to Fort Dallas after her father died, leaving her 40 acres. She then bought 620 acres. She was a young widow of 39 when she did all this. She realized she needed people to come to this new areas and finally convinced Henry Flagler to bring his railroad to Miami. It was incorporated as a city in 1896. She died of meningitis in 1898, heavy with debt. Her children had to sell off her land and she became largely an unknown until they named the causeway after her (most likely in the 1970's).