Haunted? by danette
Photo 2640

Haunted?

Harder Hall in Sebring FL is thought to be haunted. It was built in 1927 during the Florida land boom. The architects also designed the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. It has been vacant since 1982 and is now owned by the City of Sebring.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
