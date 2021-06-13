Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2640
Haunted?
Harder Hall in Sebring FL is thought to be haunted. It was built in 1927 during the Florida land boom. The architects also designed the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. It has been vacant since 1982 and is now owned by the City of Sebring.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2866
photos
140
followers
137
following
723% complete
View this month »
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th June 2021 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
hall
,
building
,
lake
,
florida
,
harder
,
architecture.
,
sebring
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close