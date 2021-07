Old Florida

Had the wonderful opportunity to spend the holiday with my brother and sister-in-law snorkeling out in the Gulf of Mexico, searching for scallops. This is the scene on the way out the channel of the Steinhatchee River. Today, that is the northern boundary for a hurricane watch, until they change it at some point. I surely pray they don't get the hurricane! This one has a lot of water and the area is already water logged.