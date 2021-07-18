Previous
What's a little rain at the beach by danette
Photo 2652

What's a little rain at the beach

It doesn't seem to be discouraging anyone.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice weather capture! Penned up too long maybe. =)
July 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, hope you had an umbrella!
July 18th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Reminds me of Hawaii...Warm temps with rain never made us leave the beach. Great atmospheric capture
July 18th, 2021  
