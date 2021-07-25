Sign up
Photo 2657
The building of a chickee hut
This one had been damaged, so it was time to rebuild!
Sorry to be MIA lately.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
3
1
Danette Thompson
@danette
Tags
beach
,
florida
,
deerfield
,
chickee
marlboromaam (Mags)
Oh cool capture! I wondered where you were. Thought maybe you sold one of those multi-million dollar homes and were of on an excursion somewhere. =)
July 26th, 2021
Danette Thompson
@marlboromaam
I do have closings coming up. Not the multi million dollar ones! If I had gone on vacation, I’d have cool photos! Just kinda worn out.
July 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@danette
Take it easy and get some rest. =)
July 26th, 2021
