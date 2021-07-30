Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2662
Good Friday morning
Thank you always for stopping by .
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2888
photos
137
followers
135
following
729% complete
View this month »
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th July 2021 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful!
July 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, love the cloud and light.
July 30th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
The clouds are building. Great capture.
July 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close