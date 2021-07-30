Previous
Good Friday morning by danette
Photo 2662

Good Friday morning

Thank you always for stopping by .
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Danette Thompson

Lou Ann
This is wonderful!
July 30th, 2021  
Diana
Beautifully captured, love the cloud and light.
July 30th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn)
The clouds are building. Great capture.
July 30th, 2021  
