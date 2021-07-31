Adventure in the Everglades

Surely this doesn't look like the Everglades? Ah, but it is such an amazing environment that frequently changes from one area to another. This part is called "Dinner Island Ranch". Of course, it is a working cattle ranch on Dinner Island. Cattle has long been in the history of Florida since the Spaniards left some behind. (This particular one, though, is a Brahman bull.) There is a long term project to restore the Everglades to what it was many years ago. Some of the leases will not be renewed. This area does attract a great deal of wildlife. It is an area I have never explored due to its remote location. I look forward to going back again. On this particularly hot day, this bull had the right idea! I feel like this exemplifies the Florida I knew growing up as our family had cattle ranches. I can't say that I appreciated it enough.