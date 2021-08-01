Sign up
Photo 2665
Thank You for Giving to the Lord
This is my Uncle John who went to be with the Lord last night, after 100 years on this Earth. He changed many lives while here.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Danette Thompson
@danette
Tags
celebration
uncle
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I am sorry for your loss. Your Uncle has such a look of joy on his face in this shot. I'm betting that he was ready to meet his maker face to face.
August 1st, 2021
Diana
ace
Oh Danette, so sorry for your loss! I so agree with Cathy, may he RIP.
August 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very sorry for your loss. He's in a much better place.
August 1st, 2021
