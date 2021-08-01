Previous
Next
Thank You for Giving to the Lord by danette
Photo 2665

Thank You for Giving to the Lord

This is my Uncle John who went to be with the Lord last night, after 100 years on this Earth. He changed many lives while here.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
I am sorry for your loss. Your Uncle has such a look of joy on his face in this shot. I'm betting that he was ready to meet his maker face to face.
August 1st, 2021  
Diana ace
Oh Danette, so sorry for your loss! I so agree with Cathy, may he RIP.
August 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very sorry for your loss. He's in a much better place.
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise